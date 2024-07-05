Manhattan

Sixth Avenue to close Saturday for street Expo Fair: What to know

Avenue of the Americas to close July 6 for Expo Fair

Sixth Avenue through midtown Manhattan will close for much of Saturday for the Avenue of the America's Expo Fair, according to the NYPD.

The festival will take place on 6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 54th Street, the NYPD said.

A Facebook event page from Mardi Gras productions says the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more than 50 food booths and 300 vendor booths.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The event is free, according to the Facebook page.

Here's a look at other street closures throughout New York City this weekend.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us