Sixth Avenue to close Saturday for street Expo Fair: What to know

Sixth Avenue through midtown Manhattan will close for much of Saturday for the Avenue of the America's Expo Fair, according to the NYPD.

The festival will take place on 6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 54th Street, the NYPD said.

A Facebook event page from Mardi Gras productions says the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more than 50 food booths and 300 vendor booths.

The event is free, according to the Facebook page.

Here's a look at other street closures throughout New York City this weekend.