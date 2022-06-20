Harlem

Six Shot Overnight in Harlem

Police are investigating after they say six people were shot early Monday morning in Harlem.

Around 12:36 am police were called to the area of East 139th St and 5th Avenue for reports of people shot. Officers say they found five men and one woman injured.

Police say all were taken to local hospitals where one of the men is in critical condition. The other five victims are expected to survive.

Suspect descriptions have not been publicly released as of this writing. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

