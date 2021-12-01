Cypress Hills

Six Hurt Following Fiery Explosion at Brooklyn Residence: FDNY

Six people were injured early Wednesday morning after an explosion at a Brooklyn building led to a fire that quickly spread to nearby structures.

Two people were on the upper floor when they felt an explosion in the basement, according to the FDNY. Firefighters then received a call and they responded to the scene on Vermont Street in the Cypress Hills section just after midnight. They found flames engulfing the attached 3-story residences as well as another separate fire building that building.

The pair who felt the explosion were able to evacuate their apartment and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. As the blaze continued to grow, four other people were hurt. The extent of their injuries is unclear but the FDNY said only two of six were victims were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what sparked the explosion but Con Edison has responded to the scene to mitigate possible gas emergency, fire officials said.

A total of 54 people have been displaced from their homes due to the incident and Department of Building officials will now have to investigate whether the structural stability of the entire block was compromised.

