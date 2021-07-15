Sinkhole Swallows Up Huge Part of Upper East Side Street; Second NYC Sinkhole in a Week

Repairs were underway on both sides of Manhattan after a massive sinkhole swallowed up a huge chunk of an Upper East Side street — days after a similarly large one opened up on the Upper West Side.

Crews Thursday were making fixes to the gaping sinkhole at East 89th Street and York Avenue, which those who live in the area said caused headaches like no running water.

One man who lives in a nearby building said that he didn't have running water for hours — in the middle of heat advisory where temperatures were nearly 90 and heat index levels were even higher. he said he went out to lunch just to get some air conditioning.

Fortunately, the water was back running by the time he returned to his home. But the cleanup could last much longer.

Thursday's sinkhole is the second to form in Manhattan in just the past week. Just days ago, another one opened up on the Upper West Side. Some have wondered what is going on in the city, while others pin at least some of the blame on the heavy rainfall recently in July.