Single in NYC? That Costs You $20,000 More a Year Than It Would With a Partner: Study

Valentine's Day can be bad enough for single people, this is just adding insult to injury.

A new report suggests that New York City singles living alone in a one-bedroom apartment are paying almost $20,000 more a year than someone living with their significant other.

Making matters just a little worse: That's the most in the country, meaning being anywhere else would at least be saving single folk some money.

The study by Zillow found that single New Yorkers shelled out $19,500 more per year than couples living in the same place. Most of that money goes toward rent and food.

It's called a "singles tax" — which no, is not a real government tax from Uncle Sam. It's the price of covering rent and other expenses by yourself versus those who live with their partners.

Regions Ranked by the Highest "Singles Tax" One-Bedroom Price "Singles Tax" Couples' Savings 1. New York City $3,250 $19,500 $39,000 2. San Francisco $2,352 $14,114 $28,227 3. San Jose $2,067 $12,401 $24,801 4. San Diego $1,962 $11,774 $23,549 5. Boston $1,924 $11,546 $23,091 6. Washington $1,917 $11,501 $23,000 7. Seattle $1,800 $10,779 $21,597 8. Los Angeles $1,652 $9,913 $19,825 9. Miami $1,541 $9,248 $18,496 10. Honolulu $1,540 $9,241 $18,481 United States Average: $1,163 $6,976 $13,953 Information provided by Zillow

Even being in the second-most expensive place for singles, San Francisco, would theoretically save individuals thousands of dollars every year. Nationwide, the so-called singles tax is about $7,000 — more than $12,500 less than NYC's.

It's even worse for those singles who live in Manhattan, the priciest borough, where that tax goes up to $24,000.

For those wondering what cities have the lowest singles tax, that would be Detroit and Cleveland, which respectively have a singles tax of $4,483 and $4,387.

"Living alone has its perks — you never have to share a bathroom, you have a claim to the TV at all times, and dirty dishes can stack up as long as you want, judgment free. But all that freedom comes with a cost," says Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert. "Even though rent prices are starting to cool, they are still significantly higher than they were a year ago. Renters considering going solo this year must decide how valuable living alone is to them, and if the cost is worth it."

Couples also save about $39,000 a year on average.