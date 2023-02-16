Single in NYC? That Costs You $20,000 More a Year Than It Would With a Partner: Study

Valentine's Day can be bad enough for single people, this is just adding insult to injury.
A new report suggests that New York City singles living alone in a one-bedroom apartment are paying almost $20,000 more a year than someone living with their significant other.
Making matters just a little worse: That's the most in the country, meaning being anywhere else would at least be saving single folk some money.
The study by Zillow found that single New Yorkers shelled out $19,500 more per year than couples living in the same place. Most of that money goes toward rent and food.
It's called a "singles tax" — which no, is not a real government tax from Uncle Sam. It's the price of covering rent and other expenses by yourself versus those who live with their partners.
|Regions Ranked by the Highest "Singles Tax"
|One-Bedroom Price
|"Singles Tax"
|Couples' Savings
|1. New York City
|$3,250
|$19,500
|$39,000
|2. San Francisco
|$2,352
|$14,114
|$28,227
|3. San Jose
|$2,067
|$12,401
|$24,801
|4. San Diego
|$1,962
|$11,774
|$23,549
|5. Boston
|$1,924
|$11,546
|$23,091
|6. Washington
|$1,917
|$11,501
|$23,000
|7. Seattle
|$1,800
|$10,779
|$21,597
|8. Los Angeles
|$1,652
|$9,913
|$19,825
|9. Miami
|$1,541
|$9,248
|$18,496
|10. Honolulu
|$1,540
|$9,241
|$18,481
|United States Average:
|$1,163
|$6,976
|$13,953
Even being in the second-most expensive place for singles, San Francisco, would theoretically save individuals thousands of dollars every year. Nationwide, the so-called singles tax is about $7,000 — more than $12,500 less than NYC's.
It's even worse for those singles who live in Manhattan, the priciest borough, where that tax goes up to $24,000.
For those wondering what cities have the lowest singles tax, that would be Detroit and Cleveland, which respectively have a singles tax of $4,483 and $4,387.
"Living alone has its perks — you never have to share a bathroom, you have a claim to the TV at all times, and dirty dishes can stack up as long as you want, judgment free. But all that freedom comes with a cost," says Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert. "Even though rent prices are starting to cool, they are still significantly higher than they were a year ago. Renters considering going solo this year must decide how valuable living alone is to them, and if the cost is worth it."
Couples also save about $39,000 a year on average.