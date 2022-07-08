Silencers, 30 Firearms Recovered in Raid of NY Dentist's Home Practice: DA

A dentist in New York has been handed down a 73-count indictment in connection to a home raid that allegedly uncovered dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition after one of his employees reported him to police.

The Nassau County District Attorney gave details of the gun bust following Paul Carey's arraignment on Thursday where the Massapequa dentist pled not guilty to felony weapons charges.

Carey, 62, is accused of storing 30 firearms, 16 of which were ghost guns, 61 high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition and seven silencers in the home where he also runs his dental practice.

“This defendant’s alleged arsenal of assault weapons, ammunition, and even machinery to mill further ‘ghost guns,’ is truly shocking, and the source of the stockpile – inside of a home that also functions as a dental practice – is disturbing," District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Following the employee's call to police in February, the district attorney said police responded to the Massapequa residence and placed Carey into custody after his wife convinced him to surrender after initially refusing to exit the home.

A search of the Long Island home recovered the 30 firearms, 20 of which Donnelly said were assault weapons and violated the state's Safe Act. Officials also allegedly recovered a package at the residence containing a drill often used to assemble ghost guns.

Attorney information for Carey was not immediately known.

He's due back in court next month. If convicted on the top charge, Donnelly said he faces up to 25 years in prison.