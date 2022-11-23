Siblings Stop Man Who Tried to Kidnap 10-Year-Old Brother at Penn Station Subway Stop

Two teenage siblings are being credited with helping save their younger brother from a potential kidnapper aboard the subway in Manhattan, according to police.

The three siblings -- a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and the 10-year-old brother, were heading to school on a southbound No. 2 train just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. The three were followed by a man at the 149th Street station in the Bronx, and he sat down next to them.

When the subway pulled into the 34th Street stop near Penn Station, police said the man then tugged on the youngest brother's pants and grabbed his legs, telling him "Get off. This is our stop."

That's when the two older siblings stepped in to stop the man. After a struggle, the man then took off from the station on foot, according to police. He was last seen entering Penn Station.

None of the children were injured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.