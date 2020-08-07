‘Shut Your Mouth and Ring Up My Stuff': NJ Man Arrested After Costco Rant Went Viral

A New Jersey man has been arrested after a video of him berating a Costco employee gained attention online.

Police say 48-year-old William Commauf was identified as the man who was caught on video by another customer telling a cashier to "shut your mouth and ring up my stuff," as well as threatening to knock people out at the Manahawkin wholesale store.

The video was posted on TikTok Monday but Stafford Township police say the incident happened on July 29.

Someone can be heard in the video saying a manager needs to be called, and it only made Commauf more irritable. “Call all the managers you want," he said. "I don’t give a f— who your manager is. He ain’t tough enough to stop me. Go get your husband. I’ll smack him around.”

He then continued to berate the cashier. "You're an old hag. You're an old ugly hag. Ring it up, you old hag," he said.

It's unclear what led up to Commauf's angry and vulgar rant. He was charged Wednesday with making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.