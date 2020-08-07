New Jersey

‘Shut Your Mouth and Ring Up My Stuff': NJ Man Arrested After Costco Rant Went Viral

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Jersey man has been arrested after a video of him berating a Costco employee gained attention online.

Police say 48-year-old William Commauf was identified as the man who was caught on video by another customer telling a cashier to "shut your mouth and ring up my stuff," as well as threatening to knock people out at the Manahawkin wholesale store.

The video was posted on TikTok Monday but Stafford Township police say the incident happened on July 29.

Local

MIS-C 1 hour ago

8-Year-Old Boy Recovers From Heart Surgery After COVID-19, MIS-C Complications

Police Accountability 3 hours ago

Investigator Finds Poor Accountability in New York State Police Unit

Someone can be heard in the video saying a manager needs to be called, and it only made Commauf more irritable. “Call all the managers you want," he said. "I don’t give a f— who your manager is. He ain’t tough enough to stop me. Go get your husband. I’ll smack him around.”

He then continued to berate the cashier. "You're an old hag. You're an old ugly hag. Ring it up, you old hag," he said.

It's unclear what led up to Commauf's angry and vulgar rant. He was charged Wednesday with making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

On August 3, 2020, the Stafford Township Police Department conducted an investigation into the viral video posted on...

Posted by Stafford Township Police Department on Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyviral video
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us