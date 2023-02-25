New Jersey

Shovel and Bloody Rope Found in Car Linked to Ex of NJ Teacher Found in Shallow Grave, Affidavit Says

A second person, Lenier Miranda Lopez, 26, was charged with desecrating human remains, the prosecutor’s office said; Lopez remains at large

NBC Universal, Inc.

Days before the body of a New Jersey teacher was found in a shallow grave, authorities impounded a car linked to her former partner that had a pickax, a shovel and a bloodstained rope inside it, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The details were in an affidavit supporting a murder charge against Cesar Santana, 36, in the death of Luz Hernandez, 33, a kindergarten teacher at a Jersey City charter school.

Santana was also charged with hindering, tampering with physical evidence and failing to dispose of human remains in a manner prescribed by law, the Hudson County prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

He was arrested at a motel in Miami on Feb. 10 and extradited to New Jersey on Tuesday night, the prosecutor’s office said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyJersey CityMissing Woman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us