gun violence

Shots Fly at Off-Duty Cop's Car in Manhattan After Sideswipe

The off-duty officer wasn't hurt in the Harlem fray, police said, but the incident remains under investigation

police line generic with sirens
Shutterstock

An off-duty NYPD officer who may have been heading to work was shot at by a driver after their cars apparently swiped each other in Harlem Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

Few details were immediately available following the incident near 155th Street and Edgecombe Avenue around 9 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

It wasn't clear which driver swiped who, but shots started flying at the officer's car, police said. The officer pulled over and the other vehicle fled the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

gun violenceNYPDHarlem
