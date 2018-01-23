These are America's favorite grocery stores, according to consumer experience company Market Force. (Published Monday, July 31, 2017)

Hungry children will now be able to pick up a free piece of fruit from any one of ShopRite's' New York or New Jersey stores.

The supermarket chain announced Tuesday it was expanding its free fruit program to all of its 35 locations across the states.

ShopRite's program will now cover its stores in Hudson Valley, Capital Region and Westchester County in New York and in Clark, Montague and Spotswood in New Jersey.

The free fruit program provides children age 12 and under with a free 'Kids Club Card'. The card can be presented to the produce department to receive a free piece of fruit -- including bananas, clementines and apples. The child must be with a guardian.

The initiative was first rolled out in four ShopRite stores in the Capital Region last summer. ShopRite said the program aims to provide 'health and wellness education' as well as giving the kids a reason to get excited about grocery shopping.

The full list of the supermarkets offering free fruit is below:

New Jersey

ShopRite of Clark, ShopRite of Montague and ShopRite of Spotswood;

New York

Albany County: ShopRite of Albany, ShopRite of Colonie and ShopRite of Slingerlands

Columbia County: ShopRite of Hudson; in Dutchess County: ShopRite of Fishkill, ShopRite of Lagrangeville and ShopRite of Poughkeepsie

Orange County: ShopRite of Chester, ShopRite of Dolson Ave. and ShopRite of Wallkill in Middletown, ShopRite of Monroe, ShopRite of Montgomery, ShopRite of Newburgh, ShopRite of Vails Gate, and ShopRite of Warwick

Putnam County: ShopRite of Carmel; in Rensselaer County: ShopRite of North Greenbush

Schenectady County: ShopRite of Niskayuna; in Sullivan County: ShopRite of Liberty, ShopRite of Monticello

Ulster County: ShopRite of Ellenville, ShopRite of Kingston, and ShopRite of New Paltz

Westchester County: ShopRite of Bedford, ShopRite of Cortlandt, ShopRite of Croton, ShopRite of New Rochelle, ShopRite of Scarsdale, ShopRite of Thornwood, ShopRite of Greenway Plaza and ShopRite of Tuckahoe Rd. in Yonkers, and ShopRite of White Plains.