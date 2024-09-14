Shootings leave 1 dead, 2 injured in bloody Bronx night

Three separate overnight shootings left one person dead and several others injured Friday, according to police, who said two of the crime scenes were just blocks from each other.

The NYPD said officers were investigating three shootings that all took place in less than three hours and come on the heels of two deadly shootings in the area days earlier.

Just before midnight, police said a 42-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet fired at a bodega near 180th and the Grand Concourse. The bullet shattered the door to the store.

Cops are said to be looking for a man who was walking his dog with a black hat, gray shirt, and also had a beard.

Roughly 30 minutes earlier, police said a 44-year-old man was shot on Williamsbridge Road right near Jacobi Medical Center. The man was being treated at that hospital for a gunshot wound to his chest and was expected to recover.

The shooter may have fled in a white SUV.

The first shooting of the night happened around 9:30 p.m., around the corner from the pre-midnight gunfire on Grand Concourse. Police responded to the shooting of a 24-year-old man on Anthony Avenue. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and did not survive his injuries, according to police.

There have been no arrests in any of the three Friday night shootings.

Days earlier, police said 35-year-old Juan Lluverez was shot and killed on East Burnside and Jerome Avenue on Tuesday. Then, 32-year-old Rafael Vasquz was shot and killed on Wednesday.

A memorial for Lluverez has continued to grow on East Burnside. His family told News 4 he was hard-working and was about to travel to the Dominican Republic. He was also looking forward to starting a family.