Woman dead, 2 hurt in Randall's Island shooting

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo

Authorities are investigating a triple shooting on Randall's Island that left a woman dead overnight, police said Monday.

According to investigators, the woman who died was shot in the face near the city-run migrant shelter. She was 44.

Also wounded: a 31-year-old woman, who was shot in the lower back, and a 32-year-old man, who was shot in the throat.

Both men are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

