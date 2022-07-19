Brooklyn

Man on Parking Duty by Law & Order Set in Brooklyn Shot to Death in Ambush: Cops

The victim's identity has not been released

A 31-year-old man was shot to death near a Brooklyn Law & Order set Tuesday as he managed street parking for the show, the NYPD says.

The victim was sitting in a car on North Henry Street around 5:15 a.m. when cops say someone opened the door and fired a gun, striking the victim in the face and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital within the hour.

It's not clear if the victim was affiliated with the show or was just working parking enforcement at the time of the shooting. No members of the city's movie and TV unit were at the scene at the time, so it's possible the set wasn't yet active.

No other injuries were reported. It wasn't clear if the killer knew his victim. No details on a possible motive were released.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement response at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.

Law & Order representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cops say they're looking for a man with a thin build who was last seen fleeing the area in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

