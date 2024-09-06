New Jersey

Shooting at NJ high school football game leads to new security measures: What to know

By Adam Harding

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday night lights will look a little different for one New Jersey school, as new safety measures will be instituted after a shooting at a high school football game.

Passaic County Technical Institute lined the entrance to its campus with signs detailing the changes following the Aug. 30 shooting that left two teens injured.

The changes include having tickets only available online through a secure website, with the gate to allow attendees in closing at halftime. Loitering or waiting in the parking lot during matches will no longer be allowed as well, as more officers will patrol the stadium.

There will also be a no bag policy, and coverings have been banned.

The changes come less than a week after prosecutors announced charges against an unidentified teen. Both of the victims suffered injuries in the shooting as the team's season opener was wrapping up, but both have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

PCTI is the largest career and technical high school in the state. Classes for the new year just began Thursday.

Other school officials in the town have met with Wayne police in the aftermath of the violence to discuss security at upcoming games, but those details are being kept from the public.

"It’s good they’re gonna do these safety measures, but it’s a shame we have to implement something like that," said Dan DiGuglielmo.

