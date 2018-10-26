A large police presence is seen on the street outside a restaurant on 60th Street.

A person has been shot outside an upmarket midtown Manhattan restaurant where rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was celebrating Friday night, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4.

Sources say the Brooklyn rapper was at Chinese restaurant Philippe -- on 60th Street between Madison and Park -- celebrating after getting probation in a child sex case he was involved in.

Around 6 p.m., a rival group of men arrived at the restaurant, sources said. A retired NYPD bodyguard working for the restaurant did not allow them in, and the men left but then returned and a scuffle ensued.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 the bodyguard opened fire and a man was hit. Photos from the scene show a large police presence on 60th Street. A yellow cab with its door open is seen outside, cordoned off with police tape.

The FDNY says the victim was not seriously wounded and was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Earlier on Friday, a judge ordered 6ix9ine to serve four years probation and 1,000 hours of community service for violating the terms of a plea agreement stemming from his 2015 arrest for the use of a child in a sexual performance.

After court, 6ix9ine posted a photo of himself in a suit to Instagram with the caption "God is good".

He previously pled guilty after online videos surfaced of him sexually engaging with an underage girl in October 2015. At the time of the incident, Tekashi 6ix9ine was 18 while the victim was 13.