1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Brooklyn playground, police say

A man was killed and two others were hurt after gunfire erupted at a Brooklyn playground, according to police.

The shooting started just after 5 p.m. Monday along Lafayette Avenue near Franklin Avenue in Bed-Stuy, police said. The suspect fired the bullets into the playground, then took off.

A man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital. The two other men suffered critical injuries when they were hit in the abdomen.

The suspect has not yet been caught. An investigation is ongoing.