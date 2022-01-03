gun violence

Shooter Opens Fire at Woman Walking Pitbull in Brooklyn, Killing Both: Police

A woman and her pit bull were shot and killed on the street in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to police.

The NYPD says the 36-year-old woman was walking her dog near Dekalb and Flankin Avenue before 9:45 p.m. when someone shot both of them. The woman was transported to Brooklyn Hospital where she was pronounced dead and her dog died at the scene, police said.

It's unknown what sparked the shooting and no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.

