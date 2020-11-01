New Jersey

Shooter Lay in Wait for Pregnant NJ Woman for 90 Minutes Before Opening Fire: Officials

A man surrendered in connection with the killing of an eight-months pregnant woman in Paterson, New Jersey, last week

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 30-year-old Paterson man surrendered to police Saturday in connection with the killing of an eight-months pregnant woman whom he allegedly shot multiple times. The victim, identified only as R.L., delivered a healthy baby, then died.

According to prosecutors, Donqua Thomas lay in wait for the victim for 90 minutes, parking his vehicle just outside her home in Paterson and sitting there until she arrived Thursday afternoon. The woman eventually did, parked her car next to Thomas' and got out. She was immediately hit with gunfire.

Thomas then drove off, officials said. R.L. was taken to a hospital where she managed to deliver a healthy baby before she died of her injuries, officials said.

Local

New Jersey 19 hours ago

NJ Debuts New State Exchange for Health Open Enrollment

New York City 16 hours ago

Bodyguards on Demand: New Yorker Tests Out Private Security for Hire App

Authorities haven't released any details about the baby, other than that it is in stable condition, nor have they elaborated on any possible relationship between R.L. and Thomas. Thomas faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPatersonhomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us