Shoe-Obsessed Thieves Target Sleeping Straphangers Along 7 Line: Cops

Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole wallets and phones from at least six sleeping straphangers along the No. 7 subway line in Queens and the Bronx over a two-month period, authorities said Friday.

The pattern dates back to July 17, with the most recent theft happening on Sept. 20, police said. In each case, male subway riders were either sleeping on a moving 7 train or on a station bench when their belongings were taken.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police say the suspects used the victims' credit or debit cards to make unauthorized purchases totaling more than $1,000 at various Foot Locker and Jimmy Jazz stores located in the Bronx. No injuries were reported in any of the cases.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to all Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.