Shocking Turn of Events as Grim Find in NJ Basement Yields Arrests of 2 Women

Two women have been arrested following the discovery of fetal remains in the basement of a New Jersey home earlier this week -- and neither of them currently live in the house, apparently, authorities said Wednesday.

Nicole Tsentas, a 33-year-old from Emerson, and 36-year-old Amanda Walker of Wayne were arrested Monday on charges of disturbing and desecrating human remains in connection with the grim discovery the homeowners made the prior evening.

Cops were called to a home in the Passaic County township around 5:45 p.m. Sunday after the homeowners reported finding fetal remains in a storage container in their basement. The investigation that followed traced the birth back to July 2020.

According to investigators, Tsentas delivered the child at some point during that month. The baby, she said, wasn't moving or breathing so she took it home, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in her closet, authorities said she told them.

Tsentas confided to Walker about what happened at some point and Walker allegedly helped her move the fetus to the residents in Wayne, where it was put in a storage container in the basement. Walker's connection to the home wasn't immediately clear.

Tsentas asked for the storage container recently, though it's not clear when, and the residents discovered the remains when they went to get it for her, police said.

Autopsy results on the fetus are pending.

Both Tsentas and Walker are expected to appear in court later this week. Attorney information for the women wasn't immediately available.