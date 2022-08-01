Times Square

Shocking Come-From-Behind Times Square Slashing Leaves Woman Hospitalized

The woman was in the heart of Times Square Sunday morning when the man charged her and attacked

A woman was walking through Times Square Sunday morning, pulling a cart and minding her own business, when a man randomly charged her from behind and slashed her with a box cutter, police said.

The attack happened at 10 a.m. Sunday at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. A 59-year-old woman told police that a man approached her and, unprovoked, slashed her right hand.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the woman apparently walking up 42nd when - out of nowhere and for no apparent reason - the man charges up behind her, slashes her hand and then backs off.

Times Square Slashing Suspect
NYPD
Police want this man in connection with an unprovoked slashing in Times Square on July 31, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

