Shirtless Mob Attacks 12-Year-Old Boy in NYC Deli, Wild Video Shows

Authorities are looking for six young people who attacked a 12-year-old boy in a Brooklyn deli earlier this month -- a wild assault that was caught entirely on store surveillance cameras, police say.

The victim was inside a deli and candy store on Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant in around 5:30 p.m. July 13 when the group, some of its members shirtless, set upon him.

Surveillance video shows the group attacking the kid with whatever they could find, including a red shopping basket. They also punched and kicked him repeatedly before fleeing the store, police said.

The boy suffered a bruised head but refused medical attention at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

