Sheriff: Upstate NY Woman Tried to Decapitate Dog With Sword

An upstate New York woman has been charged with attempting to decapitate her dog with a sword.
The Albany Times Union reports the Cairo woman was charged with aggravated animal cruelty in an attack last week that left the animal with a severe slash to its neck.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said the dog was left in “extreme pain” for about eight hours before being taken for life-saving surgery. The authorities did not say how the dog was discovered.
News
Five other dogs in the woman's home were seized and turned over to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society.
Copyright AP - Associated Press