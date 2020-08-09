Town of Hempstead Red-Flags Long Island Beaches After Fishermen Catch Shark

Officials in the Town of Hempstead red-flagged several beaches for the latest in a string of ongoing shark sightings off Long Island coastlines.

A tweet from the town's account said East Atlantic Beach and Atlantic Beach Estates were red-flagged after a fisherman caught a shark Sunday. Red flags are issued to warn beachgoers of severe hazards in the water.

Beach Update (8/9 at 12:15 p.m.): East Atlantic Beach and Atlantic Beach Estates are redflagged due to a shark catch by local fishermen. — Town of Hempstead (@HempsteadTown) August 9, 2020

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says the sighting has prompted swimming restrictions at Nickerson Beach. County residents enjoying the beach can only enter the waters waist deep, Curran tweeted.

UPDATE 🦈: Nickerson Beach is currently waist deep swimming only due to a shark sighting at nearby Atlantic Beach. — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) August 9, 2020

Shark sightings have become a semi-regular occurrence in the county, with officials modifying swimming restrictions or closing beaches entirely off-and-on for several weeks now.

Most sharks seen in the waters have been small. But one sighting last month prompted closures at Lido West and Nickerson beaches for reports of a large bull shark between 7 and 10 feet long. On Monday, swimmers were ordered out of the water at Lido West and Nickerson beaches in Hempstead after a pair of shark sightings. Town officials say they haven't seen a shark that size in the area in at least four years.