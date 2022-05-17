Shannan Gilbert Family to Speak Out for 1st Time in Years After Release of 911 Calls

The family of a 24-year-old escort from New Jersey whose 2010 disappearance on Long Island sparked an investigation that led to the discovery of nearly a dozen sets of remains and a search for a possible serial killer is expected to speak Tuesday, for the first time in years, on the case following the release of her 911 calls last week.

Longtime family attorney John Ray is expected to hold a press conference where he'll dispute Suffolk County law enforcement claims that the death of Shannan Gilbert was a "tragic accident." He says he'll present new evidence to support she was murdered. One of her sisters, Sherre Gilbert, is also expected to speak.

Shannan Gilbert disappeared in Oak Beach, a quiet gated community off Suffolk County's Ocean Parkway, on May 1, 2010, after meeting with a client. Three 911 calls were made that night, including a near-22-minute one from Gilbert herself. All three calls were released Friday, years after a court order to do so.

In sharing the never-before-heard calls in their entirety, Suffolk County authorities offered an explanation of their analysis -- and reiterated a theory that has riled Gilbert's family and advocates ever since her remains were found in a thick marsh not far from where she was last seen.

Their prevailing theory is that Gilbert's case is separate from the bodies that were found in the search for her. While 10 sets of remains were discovered between December 2010 and April 2011, investigators believe the first four -- all missing escorts who had advertised their services on Craigslist, all strangled, wrapped in burlap sacks and dumped within a quarter-mile stretch of Ocean Parkway -- were killed by one person.

What transpired on the 911 recordings involving the 24-year-old woman the last night she was seen alive was kept secret for the 12 years until Suffolk police shared them Friday, part of an ongoing effort at transparency around the Gilgo Beach case.

Suffolk County law enforcement has said they don't believe Gilbert was killed by a person at all. They believe she got disoriented and succumbed to the elements. Her skeletal remains were found about a year and a half after she vanished.

An autopsy proved inconclusive as far as her cause of death. A private pathologist hired by the Gilbert family also found insufficient evidence to determine how she died. But the pathologist, the noted Michael Baden, who has been hired to do independent autopsies by George Floyd's family and others, did say Gilbert's remains showed signs that could be consistent with manual strangulation as a potential cause.

Details on the report were previously reported by News 4. Read it here.

Gilbert's family, especially her mother Mari, kept her case in the public eye until Mari Gilbert was brutally killed by another one of her daughters, a schizophrenic, nearly six years ago. Mari Gilbert often appeared alongside Ray at press conferences where she pushed for her daughter to be considered as a Gilgo Beach serial killer victim.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have ever been identified in the cases of the victims found amid the search for Gilbert. Investigators believe the so-called "Gilgo Four" -- Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Amber Lynn Costello and Melissa Barthelemy -- were all likely killed by the same person given the forensic evidence.

Authorities have said another killer -- or other killers -- could be responsible for the deaths of the other people found in the area in the time after Gilbert disappeared.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the case that leads to an arrest. Anyone with tips about the victims or a potential suspect or suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).