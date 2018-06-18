What to Know
If you plan on going to see Shakespeare in the Park this summer you might spot a special guest on stage: a raccoon.
At the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, a raccoon making on-stage appearances during the performances is delighting audiences and taking the Internet by storm.
A Twitter account for the furry thespian is very active, and the raccoon has become a character people look forward -- or even expect -- to see at the plays.
The account has over 1,300 followers. "I'm a Shakespeare lovin' raccoon in Central Park trying to get my big break onstage," its bio reads.
The account details the Central Park local's dreams of one day making it to the stage legitimately.
"One might, when Titania wakes up, it will be ME she sees instead of Bottom & I will be the object of Phylicia Rashad's affection," it 'tweeted' in 2017.
This is not the first time a raccoon has been on stage during performances.
In a 2009 production of "Twelfth Night" a baby raccoon joined stars Anne Hathaway and Audra McDonald on stage. The cast panicked, The Daily News reported at the time.
In a 2014 New York Times interview with cast and crew, Shakespeare in the Park stage manager Buzz Cohen said the raccoon were often very determined to get on the stage.
"I have particular memories of one raccoon running off with Teagle Bougere’s flip-flops during “The Tempest," he said.
A 2016 Broadway World article on the show also noted that the four-legged thespian "has been known to upstage the proceedings at many a Delacorte performance."
Shakespeare in the Park declined to comment on the raccoon.
Look out for the furry friend stealing the show next time you're in Central Park.