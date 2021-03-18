Shake Shack to Open Bryant Park Location

What to Know Shake Shack announced Thursday it is opening a location in the Bryant Park neighborhood next week.

According to the fast food chain, the the Bryant Park Shack, which will open Monday, is located at 120 W 42nd St and will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Bryant Park location is one of Shake Shack’s first “small format Shacks” built with a digital-first guest in mind and cater to a to-go crowd.

The Bryant Park location is one of Shake Shack’s first “small format Shacks” built with a digital-first guest in mind: it will occupy a smaller area than a traditional Shake Shack location and is designed towards folks on-the-go by functioning as

a completely to-go model with no dine-in option for guests. Rather, guests can place orders to-go at the Shack or preorder for pickup via the Shack app and web.

In 2020, Shake Shack announced Shack Track - Shake Shack’s digital pre-ordering and fulfillment experience, which includes the ability to preorder via app or web and then pick up your order to go. The Bryant Park Shake Shack location will feature Shack Track Pick-Up Shelves.

“Our goal with the Bryant Park Shack is to tap into that digital-first guest and create a frictionless experience encouraging digital pre-order and pickup on the Shack Track shelf,” Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack, said in a statement. “The Shack is steps off 42nd Street and the iconic Bryant Park. Here at Shake Shack, we are strong believers that New York and other great American cities will come back strong. Shake Shack is committed to our home in New York City. Our teams will be ready to welcome our guests back as we are able to gather again, whether it be at the park, the office, or a visit to check out all NYC has to offer.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Bryant Park Shake Shack will be doubling down on the comprehensive health and safety protocols, including requiring team members to undergo health checks before every shift and wear a face mask and gloves at all times, sealing packaging for all to-go orders and more.