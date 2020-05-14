Severe Weather Possible for Parts of Tri-State Friday; Chance of Tornado, Hail

What to Know Strong to severe storms could pound parts of the tri-state area Friday afternoon into the evening hours; hails and tornadoes are possible

Northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley face the greatest tornado risk, though it is still minimal

Temperatures soar to the mid-80s ahead of Friday's storms; the weekend turns a bit cooler but much clearer

An approaching weather system could bring strong to severe storms to parts of the tri-state area Friday afternoon into the evening hours, threatening to bring damaging winds and heavy rains.

Hail is also possible, along with tornadoes. Northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley are at the greatest risk for potential tornadoes Friday night, though the overall threat of that remains low. Virtually the entire tri-state area faces some threat of potentially severe weather. New York City is on the cusp of the "more likely" zone, which extends primarily north and west of the five boroughs. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Strong to severe storms more likely later tomorrow leading into tomorrow night... Damaging winds will be the main threat, but hail, & even a few tornadoes can't be ruled out. ⛈️⛈️⛈️#severeweather #NBC4NY #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/YF72HagRYI — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 14, 2020

Thursday will be calm with high temperatures settling around 64 degrees. Friday could be a bit soggy in the morning, but temperatures will soar to the unseasonable mid-80s by early afternoon, paving the way for potentially severe weather later in the day. The storms push out overnight, clearing the way for a partly cloudy Saturday with highs around 75 degrees. Sunday turns cooler and cloudier ahead of more rain expected early next week.