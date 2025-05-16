Live Updates: Tornado confirmed in NJ as storms leave damage across region

What to Know
- A First Alert has been issued for the Philadelphia region on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. because of severe weather bringing strong winds, heavy rain and the threat of a tornado.
- A ferocious and quick-moving line of storms moved through our neighborhoods during the late morning and afternoon. By early afternoon tornado warnings were issued for parts of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties in South Jersey. A tornado was confirmed in Collings Lake.
- The timing shifted overnight with showers and storms first reached Berks County and the Lehigh Valley by late morning before moving into Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey by early afternoon.
- These storms produced gusty downpours and lightning strikes, which may lead to downed trees and power outages. Pockets of hail and an isolated tornado are also possible for the entire region.
- Into the afternoon, expect an isolated shower or storm. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through at least 5 p.m. and millions of people are being warned of severe storms late in the morning, into early afternoon.
- Not everyone will see rain the entire time. Once storms pass, you might even see sunshine, strangely. Some storms could then move in again Friday night.
- Be sure to have the most recent version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your device to get breaking weather alerts, track storms with live radar and to watch the latest forecast.
Severe storms are moving through the Philadelphia region on Friday, May 16, 2025.
Get live updates on the storm below.