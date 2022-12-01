Rockland County

Several Students Injured in Yeshiva Bus Crash in Spring Valley, Police Say

Several students were injured after a yeshiva bus crashed into a car in Spring Valley, the local police chief tells News 4 New York.

Chief Marty Reilly from the Ramapo Police Department said the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Southgate Drive near Ivy Lane in Spring Valley.

According to Reilly, the yeshiva bus apparently ran into a house after colliding with a car which is at least partially pinned underneath it.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where wheel tracks on a lawn are seen leading up to a long yellow school bus that is crashed against the corner near the deck of a house. A silver vehicle overturned on its side is seen pinned next to the bus as debris is scattered around.

The chief says several students are injured. The number and severity, however, are not clear.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

