Several Residents of Bronx Building Sickened After Carbon Monoxide Incident

Several residents of a Bronx apartment building fell ill after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in their homes, fire officials said.

A call about two people feeling sick inside a first-floor apartment in the Fordham neighborhood building came in around 5:30 p.m., according to the FDNY. Firefighters who responded to the scene found elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside, said Deputy Chief Michael Gunning, and they immediately shut down the boiler.

Fifteen total apartments were evacuated shortly after, and first responders treated seven tenants, who were later hospitalized. One resident told NBC New York they saw "people being carried out, like they were fainting."

Another man who lived in the building said his wife was home and started feeling ill, but she didn't think anything of it at the time.

Windows and doors were left open for most of the night in an effort to air out the building, and residents were allowed back inside around 8:30 p.m. Con Edison, who also came to the scene, said a leaky chimney stack is believed to have been the cause of the scare.

Four first responders who responded to the call were also treated, and all are expected to recover.