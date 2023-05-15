Seven People Hurt, Including 4 Students, in Bronx School Bus Crash

A school bus with children still on board had its side ripped open during a crash involving four vehicles in the Bronx, according to officials, leaving seven people hurt — including a child that was critically injured.

The crash took place after 3 p.m. Monday in Co-op City , officials said. The bus was traveling on Einstein Loop North and a Jeep SUV was on Hutchinson River Parkway East when the collision occurred.

Witnesses said they saw the Jeep go through the intersection and hit the bus. The SUV then crashed into a Chrysler and a sedan at the intersection, according to FDNY officials.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

There were four students on board the bus at the time, as well as an attendant — who is pregnant — and the driver. One student was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the fire department said, while the other three were recovering at Jacobi Hospital. The attendant was treated for minor injuries she suffered, while the driver was treated and released.

A good Samaritan told NBC New York he ran over to help after the crash and opened the bus door.

"Inside the bus, people were screaming. It was like a movie. Chaos. We got them out," said Justice Kwansa.

The FDNY said there were two people in the Jeep that crashed. The passenger, a woman, suffered critical injuries, while the man behind the wheel was taken to Jacobi Hospital but will recover. There were no known injuries to the occupants of the Chrysler and the other sedan involved, fire officials said.

The NYPD is still investigating how the crash occurred. There is a traffic camera located at the intersection, the footage of which was being reviewed.