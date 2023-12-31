amtrak

Train delays come to end for Amtrak, NJ Transit after NYE server crash

At one point, Amtrak warned riders of delays up to two hours long

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Major train delays along the Northeast Corridor have been resolved following a morning mess that Amtrak attributed to a server issue
  • The overnight problem caused a headache on a number of New York area routes, as well as NJ Transit service in and out of Penn Station
  • Before 12 p.m. Sunday, most service had been restored, according to spokespeople for the transit agencies

New Year's Eve got off to a rocky start for train riders in the New York area.

Amtrak reported a server issue that caused a significant delays and service disruptions through much of Sunday morning.

The bulk of the delays seemed to hit the Northeast Corridor train, but also extender to Keystone Service and Empire Service. Amtrak warned passengers that a number of their trains could be on a delay of up to two hours.

A handful of trains between New York City and Boston had to be canceled before full service came back online by late morning.

A number of holiday travelers were stranded inside the Moynihan Train Hall, including a pastor who wasn't able to make Sunday services in Boston.

"I was supposed to be in Boston at 9:40 a.m. because our service is at 11:30 a.m. I do this a couple of times a month," Alan Burroughs said. "So I had to change some things around."

NJ Transit felt the impacts as well. Its trains on the North Jersey Coast Line and Midtown Direct were briefly impacted.

There were delays short of an hour still being felt on trains in and out of Penn Station by about 8 a.m. Those trains eventually returned to normal service as well.

