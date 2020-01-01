Westchester County

Serious Accident Shuts Down Part of NY Highway: Police

The accident happened on I-684 in Bedford around 11 a.m., state police said

What to Know

  • A "serious collision" happened on I-684 in Bedford around 11 a.m. Wednesday, state police said
  • The highway's north and southbound lanes were closed just south of NY 172 due to the collision, according to police
  • Police said the accident resulted in "multiple injuries and ejections," but didn't immediately provide additional details

A serious accident shut down part of a highway in Westchester on New Year’s Day, authorities said. 

The accident happened on I-684 in Bedford around 11 a.m. Wednesday, New York State Police said. As of 12:30 p.m., the highway’s north and southbound lanes were closed just south of exit 4 due to the collision, according to police.

Police said the “serious collision” resulted in “multiple injuries and ejections,” but didn’t immediately provide additional details.

Drivers were advised to take Exit 3N as a detour. It wasn’t immediately clear when the stretch of highway would reopen.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Staten Island 7 hours ago

2 Couples in NYC Welcome Babies Born at Midnight on New Year’s

New Year's Eve 6 hours ago

Kisses, Cheers, Fireworks Welcome 2020 in Times Square

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Westchester Countycar accidentBedfordI-684
Local School Closings Weather Alerts Weather Better Get Baquero TV Listings Investigations Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us