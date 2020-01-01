What to Know A "serious collision" happened on I-684 in Bedford around 11 a.m. Wednesday, state police said

The highway's north and southbound lanes were closed just south of NY 172 due to the collision, according to police

Police said the accident resulted in "multiple injuries and ejections," but didn't immediately provide additional details

A serious accident shut down part of a highway in Westchester on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The accident happened on I-684 in Bedford around 11 a.m. Wednesday, New York State Police said. As of 12:30 p.m., the highway’s north and southbound lanes were closed just south of exit 4 due to the collision, according to police.

Troop K - ROAD CLOSURE: All lanes N/B Interstate 684 closed just south of Exit 4 (NY 172) due to a serious collision. ETA to reopen is significant. Motorists urged to take Exit 3N (NY 22) as detour. T/Bedford, Westchester Co. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 1, 2020

Police said the “serious collision” resulted in “multiple injuries and ejections,” but didn’t immediately provide additional details.

Drivers were advised to take Exit 3N as a detour. It wasn’t immediately clear when the stretch of highway would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.