Series of Shark Sightings Prompt Swimming Restrictions at Long Island Beaches

Swimming remains banned or restricted at a number of Long Island beaches following a series of shark sightings over the last few days, one of which involved the largest bull shark the town of Hempstead has seen in years.

People can only go in the ocean up as high as their waists at all beaches in the town of Hempstead as of Wednesday morning, officials said. They announced the temporary restriction out of an abundance of caution given the recent sightings.

Two sightings were reported in Nassau County Tuesday -- at East Atlantic Beach and Point Lookout, officials said. What appeared to be a bull shark was spotted around 3 p.m. off Jones Beach, according to the New York State Parks Department.

A day earlier, swimmers were ordered out of the water Monday at Lido West and Nickerson beaches in Hempstead after a pair of shark sightings. There were reports it was a large bull shark between 7 and 10 feet long. Town officials say they haven't seen a shark that size in the area in at least four years.

The shark may have chomped on a sea skate but hasn't been blamed for any attacks on humans. It wasn't clear if both sightings were the same shark. Nassau County is using helicopters to better monitor its beaches for potential threats.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo even addressed the recent spate of shark sighings on Long Island on Wednesday, telling reporters on a conference call the state would look into it, but he was confident New York could handle anything that comes its way.

Separately, a New York City woman was killed in a rare great white shark attack off the coast of Maine earlier this week. She was identified as 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said. The shark attacked her about 60 feet off Bailey Island Monday while she was swimming in a wetsuit.

The Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw Holowach swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was bitten, with the shark likely confusing her for a seal. The group later said in a press conference that "wearing anything dark could mimic a seal," but it's not something they had ever had to consider in the state.

Holowach's daughter was with her when the shark attacked, but she was able to escape safely.

It was the first deadly shark attack ever in Maine, and only the second attack there in 200 years. The only other previously recorded unprovoked shark attack in the state was 10 years ago off Eastport, officials said.

