CRIME STOPPERS

Serial NYC Slashers Targeting Apple Billboards Strike Again

All three of the slashings have happened on Knickerbocker Avenue in Brooklyn and all three have involved Apple billboards

Handout

Police are looking for three people who have slashed billboards advertising Apple on the same street in Brooklyn at least three times since November, two of those coming in the last month and a half, authorities say.

The most recent case happened on Sunday, March 27. Two men were walking near Knickerbocker Avenue and Ingraham Street when cops say one of them pulled out some cutting instrument and slashed a canvass billboard with an Apple ad.

Exactly a month earlier, on Sunday, Feb. 27, police say one man walking in the exact same area slashed another billboard featuring April. It wasn't immediately clear if the billboard damaged in March was a replacement for the one that had been destroyed.

The first slashing dates back to Nov. 14, 2021 and is the only one that happened in the middle of the night. In that case, cops say a woman walking near Knickerbocker Avenue and Harrison Avenue pulled out some sort of cutting instrument and slashed two billboards promoting April while a man acted as a lookout.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries have been reported in any of the cases.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBrooklynApple Inc.criminal mischief
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us