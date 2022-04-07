Serial NYC Slashers Targeting Apple Billboards Strike Again

Police are looking for three people who have slashed billboards advertising Apple on the same street in Brooklyn at least three times since November, two of those coming in the last month and a half, authorities say.

The most recent case happened on Sunday, March 27. Two men were walking near Knickerbocker Avenue and Ingraham Street when cops say one of them pulled out some cutting instrument and slashed a canvass billboard with an Apple ad.

Exactly a month earlier, on Sunday, Feb. 27, police say one man walking in the exact same area slashed another billboard featuring April. It wasn't immediately clear if the billboard damaged in March was a replacement for the one that had been destroyed.

The first slashing dates back to Nov. 14, 2021 and is the only one that happened in the middle of the night. In that case, cops say a woman walking near Knickerbocker Avenue and Harrison Avenue pulled out some sort of cutting instrument and slashed two billboards promoting April while a man acted as a lookout.

No injuries have been reported in any of the cases.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.