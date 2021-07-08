Serial Masturbator Flashes Several Women at Subway Station in One Day: NYPD

An alleged serial masturbator has been exposing himself to women at New York City subway stations, police say.

The first reported incident occurred on Feb. 27 on the northbound M train at 67th Avenue and Fresh Pond Road subway station, according to police. The suspect is accused of exposing his genitals and began to masturbate in front of a 39-year-old woman. He did it again the next day on a southbound R train near the 63 Drive subway station.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Then on July 3, the suspect masturbated in front of three women inside the elevator at the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station, according to police.

The man is described as 20-30 years of age and police released photos of him on Wednesday that shows a tattoo on his chest and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.