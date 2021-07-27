Serial Masturbator Accused of Flashing Several Women at Subway Stations Is Arrested

An alleged serial masturbator who has been exposing himself to women at New York City subway stations has been arrested, police said Monday.

The NYPD identified the man who they say they have been exposing his genitals and masturbating in front of straphangers on several occasions for four months as 34-year-old Jose Lopez from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. He has been charged with public lewdness, though it's unclear how many counts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The first reported incident occurred on Feb. 27 on the northbound M train at 67th Avenue and Fresh Pond Road subway station, according to police. The latest happened on July 16 on an R train in Midtown.

Lopez is accused of exposing his genitals and masturbating in front of two women in two days back in February. Then on July 3, he allegedly masturbated in front of three women inside the elevator at the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station, police said.

In total, there were at least seven incidents of public lewdness allegedly committed by Lopez.

He was expected to appear in court Tuesday. It's unclear if he has a representative who can comment on his behalf.