Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Long Island

Serial Flasher With Gun Exposes Himself to Teen, Two Women: Police

Police have released a photo of the car they believe the man was driving when the incidents took place

By Ray Villeda

By Ray Villeda

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Police on Long Island are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl and two different women
  • During one incident, the man pointed a gun at the woman and demanded money while fondling himself, police said
  • Police have released a photo of the car they believe the man was driving when the incidents took place

A serial flasher exposed himself to two women and a teenage girl on Long Island, threatening one of them with a gun, police say. 

Police say a 17-year-old girl was walking home from Valley Stream High School on Tuesday afternoon when an approximately 25- to 30-year-old man pulled over in a car and asked her for directions. 

When the girl stopped to help the man, she noticed he was fondling and exposing himself and ran away, police said. 

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 8 hours ago

Patient in Wuhan, China First Known American to Die From Virus

Storm Team 4 1 hour ago

Winter Weather Returns This Weekend After Record Warmth Last Week

Less than an hour later, the same man exposed himself to a 56-year-old woman on Brixton Road South in Garden City, according to police. 

And on Thursday, the man drove up to a woman as she was walking on Grove Street in Valley Stream and stopped, police said. 

The man then pointed a gun at the woman and demanded money while fondling and exposing himself, according to police. 

Police have released a photo of the car they believe the man was driving when the incidents took place. An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Islandflasherpublic lewdness
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us