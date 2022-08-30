Almost This Entire NYC Flight Was Glued to Serena's Match. Here's When She Plays Next

Serena Williams won her first match in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday night. Virtually every passenger on a LaGuardia-bound flight tuned in to watch, according to photos shared on social media -- and many are eager to know when she plays next.

U.S. Open has just released the schedule of play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and Williams will be facing off against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Asked after her victory Monday whether this will definitively be her final tournament, Williams replied with a knowing smile: “Yeah, I’ve been pretty vague about it, right?”

Then she added: “I’m going to stay vague, because you never know.”

The night session drew 29,000 folks, a high for the tournament — more than 23,000 were in Ashe; thousands more watched on a video screen outside the arena — and the place was as loud as ever. Certainly louder than any other first-round match in memory.

Wednesday's order of play also includes 3-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, who will be going against Emilio Nava at 12 p.m. ET. Coco Gauff will be facing off Elena Gabriela Ruse at the same time.

As Williams battles Kontaveit, Daniil Medvedev will play Arthur Rinderknech in another court. Get more U.S. Open coverage.