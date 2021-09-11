9/11 Anniversary

New York City and the nation mark the years since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001
beyond the name

‘Ritual for Peace': Dozens Perform Table of Silence Project 9/11 for 20th Anniversary

Table of Silence is an annual free performance honoring the lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11 while reflecting on the current crises of today

By Linda Gaudino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • Table of Silence Project 9/11 is a free performance hosted at Lincoln Center honoring the lives lost during the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001
  • In partnership with Buglisi Dance Theatre and Dance/NYC, artistic collaborators reimagined this year's project for the 20th anniversary
  • The performance livestream is available on Saturday, September 11 at 8 a.m. ET on the Lincoln Center website

In honor of this year's 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, the Buglisi Dance Theatre, Dance/NYC and Lincoln Center perform a reimagined interpretive dance and spoken word performance.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Table of Silence Project 9/11 was first launched 10 years ago on the Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center. Since then, over 1,400 diverse professional dancers, musicians and singers have performed together on this piece, reaching over 2 million people via livestream.

"Most plainly put, it's a ritual for peace. The message is to create a mandala within Lincoln Center with the three concentric circles that make a ritual for peace," said Meagan King, Alvin Ailey artist, to NBC New York.

News

9/11 20th Anniversary 9 hours ago

20 Years Later: Watch 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in New York City

from the archives Sep 8, 2011

From the Archives: Survivor Recalls His Viral 9/11 Email

King, 23, has performed in Table of Silence for since 2019, even participating through last year's Zoom piece. To the Brooklyn native, this is more than just an annual dance.

Although King was just 3 years old when the World Trade Center fell, the day marks a personal moment in time.

"My aunt was actually in the Twin Towers, but ground level, and was able to get out before any of the rubble fell. My uncle was a first responder there, and he developed cancer, as well. Ten years later, he passed on my 13th birthday," shared King.

One of the creators of Table of Silence makes a note to her performers to not just reflect on the past but to bring in what New Yorkers may be feeling in present times, particularly during the pandemic and anti-hate movements.

“Expressing so much of what makes us human, the Table of Silence Project’s message of peace and healing is far-reaching and holds great relevance today. Our goal is to offer a transformative experience that honors the strength and resilience of our collective society," said Jacqulyn Buglisi, Artistic Director of Buglisi Dance Theatre.

King echoes Buglisi in hopes that onlookers to this performance are not filled with sadness but resiliency, empathy and peace.

This year's 9/11 tribute will be available on-demand here.

This article tagged under:

beyond the nameSeptember 11 AttacksSept 11 20th anniversary20th anniversaryseptember 11
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us