9/11 AnniversaryNew York City and the nation mark the years since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 In Photos: America Remembers 9/11 Published September 11, 2021 • Updated 1 hour ago Twenty years after the September 11 terror attacks, the nation once again comes together to remember the lives lost. 11 photos 1/11 Pool NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: The photo of a 9/11 victim is carried by family and friends as they attend a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Ed Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 2/11 Chip Somodevilla NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Members of the New York Police and Fire Department hold a flag for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 3/11 Pool NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Craig Ruttle – Pool/Getty Images) 4/11 Chip Somodevilla NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (C) attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 5/11 Pool NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Retired Willow Springs, IL Chief Sam Pulia and his nephew, Chicago Police Sgt. Daniel Pulia place flags at the South Tower before a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by David Handschuh-Pool/Getty Images) 6/11 Ed Jones-Pool/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: A New York firefighter stands at attention on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Ed Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 7/11 Gary Hershorn JERSEY CITY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 11: The sun rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City as a person walks through the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial in Liberty State Park on September 11, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) 8/11 Chip Somodevilla NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg’s partner Diana Taylor, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) stand for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 9/11 Win McNamee ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 11: People stand for the national anthem as they attend the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) 10/11 SAUL LOEB Ashley Brandt and her 3-year-old daughter, Taliah, visit the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial to honor Brandt’s father, Edward Rowenhorst, who was killed at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks, as an American flag hangs from the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks, on September 11, 2021, in Washington, DC. – America marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday with solemn ceremonies given added poignancy by the recent chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and return to power of the Taliban. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) 11/11 Win McNamee ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 11: A rose lays on a bench at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)