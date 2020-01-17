Sentencing Expected for 3 Found Guilty in Deadly 2015 East Village Gas Explosion

What to Know Those found guilty in the case of a gas explosion in Manhattan's East Village that killed 2 and injured 19 others will receive their sentence Friday

When the trial began in September 2019, prosecutors say the defendants' actions showed "blatant disregard for the well-being of others"

A restaurant worker and a diner in the sushi restaurant on the ground level of one of the collapsed buildings were killed in the explosion

Three people involved in the 2015 gas explosion in Manhattan's East Village that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others and leveled three buildings are expected to hear their sentencing on Friday.

A jury last year found Maria Hrynenko, 59, Athanasios "Jerry" Ioannidis, 63, and Dilber Kukic, 44, guilty of manslaughter in the second degree and assault in the second and third degrees, among other charges.

Following the verdict, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said the decision "puts property owners, contractors, and managers on notice: my Office will pursue criminal charges against those who place expediency and financial gain over life and limb."

Prosecutors charged the landlord and two workers for rigging an illegal gas line that triggered the blast on Second Avenue.

A restaurant worker and a diner in the sushi restaurant on the ground level of one of the collapsed buildings were killed in the explosion. Their badly burned bodies were discovered by rescue workers digging through the rubble days later.

When the trial began in September 2019, prosecutors say the defendants' actions showed "blatant disregard for the well-being of others."

Defense lawyers said their clients did not cause the blast.

Sources familiar with the investigation previously told NBC 4 New York that months before the explosion inspectors found the gas line in the basement rigged with a rubber hose to circumvent the Con Edison gas meter. This could have saved money and perhaps allowed for gas to flow to some apartments that had not yet been cleared for service. Safety violations were registered and an immediate shut down was ordered until the problem was corrected, the sources said.

No one was charged with any wrongdoing at that time and the case was treated as a safety violation by inspectors, the sources said.