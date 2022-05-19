AAPI

Senate Passes Bill to Study New Asian Pacific American Museum

Getty Images

Efforts to create a national Asian Pacific American museum in Washington, D.C., pushed ahead Thursday with the passage of legislation that would create a commission to study the issue.

The bill approved unanimously by the Senate would establish a new commission to consider the feasibility of a new National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture.

The commission would be tasked with studying the costs involved with the proposed National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture, whether it should be considered as part of the Smithsonian Institution and possible locations in the Washington-area.

“I can’t think of any better way to celebrate AAPI heritage month than signing this historic bill into law!,” said Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.

Meng argued on the House floor that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have shaped the nation's history from its earliest days, from the Chinese laborers who helped build the transcontinental railroad to today's contributions made in culture and the economy.

“Those contributions are often unheard of and simply forgotten,” she said. “It is time to change that.”

Local

nyc health department 7 mins ago

NYC Health Department Investigates Possible Monkeypox Case in City

gun violence 55 mins ago

14-Year-Old Shooter Sought In Death of NYC Girl, 11, Killed by Moped Duo's Stray Bullet: Sources

The legislation comes as visitors have flocked to the latest addition to the National Mall, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016. Plans are underway for two other museums, the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum.

May is AAPI Heritage Month, and it is a great reminder to support Asian American and Pacific Islander founded companies. Michelle Park stops by with some of her favorites!
Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AAPIGrace Meng
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us