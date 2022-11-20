Seen This Man? Brick Slinger Takes Aim at Hell's Kitchen Gay Bar

A gay bar in Manhattan recently targeted in a spate of attacks was hit again Saturday night when a brazen brick thrower took aim at the establishment's front window.

Video from the bar's security camera captured the yet unidentified man walk up to VERS in Hell's Kitchen and hurl a brick at its window. The bar's owner says it's become a pattern.

"Last night and several other nights in the past week, a man has come by with a brick and smashed our window during service when people are here," David DeParolesa told News 4. "It's a pattern. It's the same window, it's a brick, it's a person that we finally caught on video last night."

The reinforced window took most of the force from the hurtled projectile, but the weekend onslaught was the fourth time someone thrown something at the bar in recent weeks, DeParolesa said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Saturday's incident took place at the peak of the evening's nightlife activity when the bar was filled with patrons.

The attack also fell on the same night a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 18 others.

"There's a lot of heightened fear in the community from attacks happening all over the country, and we just want to make sure we're providing a safe space and that's what we're doing," DeParolesa said.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the bar has been targeted repeatedly in the past week, but no arrests have been made.

There have been 523 mass killings since 2006 resulting in 2,727 deaths as of Nov. 19