Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn

The vandalism happened on Aug. 26 but cops are just now releasing the image of the suspect

NYPD

Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

