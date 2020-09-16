See the Full List of NYC Schools That Have Confirmed COVID Cases, As One School Closes

The New York City Department of Education released a list of schools across the five boroughs Tuesday evening that have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 among teachers and staff.

The list encompasses the past week, from Sept. 8 (when staff first started reporting back to schools) until Sept. 14.

Here is the full list of schools that have had confirmed COVID cases, broken down by borough:

Brooklyn:

13K011 P.S. 011 Purvis J. Behan 14K478 The High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology 15K001 P.S. 001 The Bergen 15K088 J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget 16K267 M.S. 267 Math, Science & Technology 16K243 P.S. 243 The Weeksville School 17K161 P.S. 161 The Crown 19K214 P.S. Michael Friedsam 19K149 P.S. 149 Danny Kaye 19K618 Academy of Innovative Technology 19K662 Liberty Avenue Middle School 21K177 P.S. 177 The Marlboro 21K228 I.S. 228 David A. Boody 22K139 P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty 22K361 P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School 21K281 I.S. 281 Joseph B. Cavallaro 21K097 P.S. 97 The Highlawn 22K514 Frederick Douglass Academy VII HS 32K377 P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier 32K549 The Brooklyn School for Social Justice KCFA SCO Family of Services

Bronx:

07X154 P.S. 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt 08X130 P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt 08X530 Longwood Preparatory Academy 09X070 P.S. 070 Max Shoenfeld 10X056 P.S. 056 Norwood Heights 12X214 P.S. 214 12X536 P.S. 536 75X811 The Academy for Career and Living Skill 75x010 75x010@817 75X186 P186X Walter J. Damrosch School 79X695 Passages Academy Bronx XALZ Mid-Bronx CCRP Early Childhood Center, Inc. XAVS Bedrock Preschool (NYCEEC)

Manhattan:

02M158 P.S. 158 Bayard Taylor 02M267 East Side Elementary School, PS 267 02M545 High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies 04M372 Esperanza Preparatory Academy 05M161 P.S. 161 Pedro Albizu Campos 06M278 Paula Hedbavny School

Queens:

27Q197 P.S. 197 The Ocean School 28Q055 P.S. 055 The Maure Magnet School of Communication Arts, Technology and Multimedia 28Q349 P.S. 349 The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence 30Q084 PS 84 Steinway 26Q430 Francis Lewis High School 27Q090 P.S. 090 Horace Mann 30Q230 I.S. 230 30Q111 P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell 75Q075 75Q@276 Robert E. Peary School 75Q009 P.S. 009 Walter Reed School

Staten Island:

31R078 P.S. 78 31R058 Space Shuttle Columbia School 31R440 New Dorp High School 31R455 Tottenville HS 31R062 The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability 31R013 P.S. 13 ML Lindemeyer

The list also comes as one school, PS 139 in Ditmas Park, had to be shut down for at least 24 hours after a second COVID case was confirmed among educational staff in a four-day span. That is the same school where teachers staged a protest on Monday, placing desks outside the building.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that despite the ongoing pandemic, everything remains on course for the nation's largest shool district to open come Monday with in-person and remote learning. The mayor did admit that it is possible the city will have to find more teachers by then — while the principals union said they're short thousands of educators.

"We will compare notes, if there are still some gaps we will take another step," said de Blasio.

To protest school reopenings, teachers took a day of action to prove their concern, Andrew Siff reports.

The city is still scrambling to make fixes at other schools throughout the city. At P.S. 209 in the Bronx, teachers stayed outside on Tuesday because the ventilation system isn't working.

"There has been no solution yet, so we decided today to start working outside in hopes this will be fixed before our students come on Monday," said teacher Alyson Bamford.

However, there is no fix coming for another school deemed to not be ready for students. The Martin Luther King Junior Educational Complex on the Upper West Side, a huge school with 6,000 students, won't be opening come Monday.

The students at the Maxine Greene High School for Imaginative Inquiry, the High School for Law, Advocacy and Community Justice, and Manhattan/Hunter Science High School can opt either to learn remotely or go to an alternate site downtown at the Borough of Manhattan Community College — a location that would add likely around a half hour both ways for students commuting from places like the Bronx.

Other schools that are part of the complex — including Grades 9-12 of the Special Music School, the Urban Assembly School for Media Studies, and the High School of Arts and Technology — will use Success Academy space in other DOE buildings.

"We've been clear from the beginning that if a building or classroom was not safe, we would not use it. While the vast majority of our classrooms and nearly all of our buildings will be ready to serve children and staff on September 21, we have found alternative space for the schools located on the Martin Luther King, Jr. campus," the city's DOE said in a statement. "All schools will be accommodated and we have found suitable, safe and convenient options for these school communities to help start their year strong."