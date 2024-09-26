See Mayor Eric Adams' video response to news of expected federal charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a video from Gracie Mansion on Wednesday night after news came out that is he expected to face federal charges as early as Thursday. Two sources familiar with the matter told NBC New York the mayor will face charges from federal prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York.

It was not immediately clear what charges Adams would face or what investigation they may be in relation to.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing on his part and any knowledge of wrongdoing.

After months of search warrants, phone seizures and subpoenas served at the highest levels of New York City government, sources tell NBC New York that Mayor Eric Adams will face federal charges. Adams said he will fight the federal criminal charges expected to be announced as soon as Thursday. For months, the mayor has denied wrongdoing amid numerous ongoing criminal investigations surrounding City Hall. NBC New York has team coverage.

Below is the full transcript of the mayor's comments.

"My fellow New Yorkers.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

It is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes.

If so, these charges would be entirely false, based on lies.

But they would not be surprising. I always knew that If I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target—and a target I became.

For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty.

Just this past week they searched the home of our new police commissioner, looking for documents from 20 years ago—but just one week after he joined my administration.

Enough. I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength, and my spirit.

If I am charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so that New Yorkers can hear the truth.

New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice my entire life.

That fight has continued as your mayor.

Despite our pleas, when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics.

Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case. I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusations.

But I have been facing these lies for months, since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigation started—yet the city has continued to improve.

Make no mistake: you elected me to lead this city—and lead it I will.

I humbly ask for your prayers and your patience as we see this through.

God bless you and God bless the City of New York. Thank you."