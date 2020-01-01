MetLife Stadium

Security Tight as Jews Gather at NJ Stadium for Religious Event

The event will draw a significant security presence after recent anti-Semitic attacks in the area

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Traffic cones stand on a road in front of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • More than 92,000 Jewish people will congregate at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Wednesday
  • They will celebrate the reading of the entire Talmud in an event called Siyum HaShas
  • The event will draw a significant security presence after recent anti-Semitic attacks in the area

More than 92,000 Jewish people will congregate Wednesday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to celebrate the reading of the entire Talmud in an event called Siyum HaShas — and will draw a significant security presence after recent anti-Semitic attacks in the area.

The New Year's Day event celebrates the completion of the reading of the 2,711-page Babylonian Talmud, a process that takes 7 1/2 years.

The Talmud contains discussions of Jewish law that guide every aspect of life.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Staten Island 5 hours ago

2 Couples in NYC Welcome Babies Born at Midnight on New Year’s

New Year's Eve 4 hours ago

Kisses, Cheers, Fireworks Welcome 2020 in Times Square

Rabbi Yosef C. Golding, an organizer, told The Record newspaper that he has worked with more than 50 law enforcement agencies on security for the event, and that more than 300 uniformed state police will be in the stadium. The event will be broadcast internationally.

The last event at the stadium in 2012 drew about 90,000 people, organizers told The Record.

The New York City region has been rocked by recent attacks on Jews. On Dec. 10, two shooters targeted a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, killing three people, and last weekend a man armed with a knife attacked five people at the home of a rabbi in Monsey, New York.

There also have been several street assaults in New York City in recent weeks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MetLife Stadiumanti-semitismSiyum HaShas
Local School Closings Weather Alerts Weather Better Get Baquero TV Listings Investigations Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us